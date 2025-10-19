Fire forces multiple people, including 13 children from Ohio apartment

CINCINNATI — Adults and children were forced from their homes after an apartment fire in Ohio on Friday.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. to an apartment fire on Hazelwood Avenue in Cincinnati, according to our news partner, WCPO TV.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the first floor of an apartment unit with smoke showing, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

They saw several residents evacuating the building.

Firefighters rescued two adults and one child from inside. Medics took them to the hospital for evaluation, WCPO said.

Smoke detectors worked to alert residents about the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

