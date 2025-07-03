Fire reported at local bowling alley

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire at a Clark County bowling alley.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Moorefield Road around 8:17 a.m., according to Clark County emergency dispatchers.

The address matched that of Northridge Lanes.

Initial reports indicate heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Dispatchers said the fire department is there working on the scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

