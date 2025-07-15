Fire sends plume of smoke into air in Kettering

KETTERING — Smoke could be seen from miles away after a fire in Kettering.

Around 2:40 p.m. heavy smoke was reported in the 400 block of East Dorothy Lane.

Photos from the area show a plume of smoke coming from behind a home.

Dispatchers were unable to provide any additional information.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

