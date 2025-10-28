Firefighter burned while untying dog from porch during fire; second hospitalized

Columbus Fire (WBNS-TV)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Two firefighters were hurt during a house fire in Columbus on Tuesday.

Columbus Division of Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a home in the 100 block of West Markison Avenue around 2:20 p.m., our news partners at WBNS reported.

One firefighter had minor burns from untying a dog from the front porch.

A second firefighter was taken to the hospital for exhaustion and is in stable condition, according to Lt. Nick Davis.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

