Firefighter rescues dog that fell over cliff into Ohio lake

Firefighters rescue dog that fell over cliff at Ohio lake

LORAIN COUNTY — A Northern Ohio firefighter recently rescued a dog that fell over a cliff into Lake Erie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses called 911 after seeing a dog, Drax, fall over a 30-foot cliff, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Sheffield Lake firefighter Dan Forror jumped into action, putting on an ice rescue suit and hopping onto a jet ski to rescue the dog.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was scared, you could tell. It was growling at me,” Forror told WOIO, adding that the dog had retreated into a cave after the fall.

He was eventually able to gain Drax’s trust and get him out.

“I was able to get a rope around him and coax him out,” Forror said. “I picked him up from there and set him on the jet ski, and we had a nice ride back.”

Fire Chief Dave Novak told WOIO that Drax was cold and wet, and “didn’t have much fight in him.”

Once back at the station, firefighters gave him a bath and food. They also worked to warm him up.

“We set him in the back of our trucks while we put the Jet Skis away and turned the heat on, had a blanket for him,” Forror said.

Forror added that if they hadn’t gotten to Drax that day, the outcome would have been worse.

“Regardless if it is two legs or four-legged, a save is a save,” Novak told WOIO.

The fire department contacted the Lorain County Dog Kennel, which later came out and picked up Drax.

If no owner claims him, Drax will be available for adoption starting on Jan. 6.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group