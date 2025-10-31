WEST CHESTER — A West Chester firefighter rescued an elderly man who drove his car into a pond late Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:37 a.m., West Chester Fire Department crews from Station 74 responded within seconds to a vehicle crashing into the water directly across from their station, the department shared on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

An elderly man was trapped in the vehicle, which was rapidly sinking into the water, according to the post.

One firefighter, Lieutenant Tim Ludwig, quickly put on an ice rescue suit and entered the water to rescue the man.

“Recognizing the dire emergency, Lt. Ludwig acted without hesitation, performing an emergency extrication and pulling an elderly man with mobility challenges to safety,” the department said in the post.

The elderly man was rescued and taken to a local hospital for additional medical care.

Firefighter rescues elderly man who drove car into pond (West Chester Fire Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group