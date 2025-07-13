Firefighters battle apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at the Woodman Park Apartments on Woodman Park Drive around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a 2-story apartment building, Dayton Police & Fire said in a Facebook post.
Fire crews are working to search the building and extinguish the flames.
