Firefighters battle apartment fire in Huber Heights

Bellefontaine Rd Fire
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Huber Heights on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the fire at 5365 Bellefontaine Road around 9:30 a.m.

Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing multiple crews on scene and smoke coming from the back of the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

