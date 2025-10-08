Firefighters battle apartment fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Huber Heights on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were called to the fire at 5365 Bellefontaine Road around 9:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing multiple crews on scene and smoke coming from the back of the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group