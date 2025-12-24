Firefighters battle barn fire near Shell gas station

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a barn fire near U.S State Route 36 between Smith Road and State Route 721.
The call came in just before 2:30 a.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio State women’s basketball head coach learns punishment in OVI case
- Shots fired during hours-long standoff; Suspect, officer injured
- Man wanted on warrant found hiding in attic in Darke County house
There are currently unknown injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group