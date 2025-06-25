Firefighters battling apartment fire in Moraine as severe storm passes through

Dovetree Blvd apartment fire Moraine (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Moraine after severe storms moved through the area.

The fire was reported in the 5000 block of Dovetree Boulevard before 4 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see active flames coming from the attic of an apartment building.

Fire crews from several nearby fire departments are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

We will continue to follow this story.

