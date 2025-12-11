Firefighters battling flames at duplex in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a duplex in Dayton on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The fire was reported in the 200 block of E Maplewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said call notes indicate a fire was found in the basement, and no injuries have been reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
