Firefighters battling flames at duplex in Dayton

E Maplewood Ave fire (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a duplex in Dayton on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of E Maplewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said call notes indicate a fire was found in the basement, and no injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

