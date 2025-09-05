Firefighters battling flames at recycling facility in Greene County

XENIA — Firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling facility in Greene County late Thursday night, a Xenia police dispatcher confirmed.
The fire was reported at River Metals Recycling, at 840 Jasper Road, around 11:40 p.m.
The dispatcher said there is currently an active fire, but additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a large plume of smoke coming from the facility.
We will continue to follow this story.
