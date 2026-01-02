Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Westwood Avenue at midnight, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

