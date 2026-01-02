Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Westwood Avenue at midnight, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
