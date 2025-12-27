Firefighters extinguish flames inside Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a house in Dayton on Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Bob Barnes.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Huffman Avenue before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire coming from the backside of the two-story house.

Barnes said the flames appear to have started on the second floor or in the attic.

The family was inside when the fire started, but they were able to escape.

They have been displaced due to the damage, Barnes said.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

