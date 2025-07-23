Firefighters called to business fire in Darke County

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a business fire in Darke County Tuesday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported at 7679 Greenville-Celina Road after 9:30 p.m.

C & T Rental is located at this address.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that several fire departments have been called to the scene.

The dispatcher couldn’t provide additional details.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

