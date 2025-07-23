Firefighters called to business fire in Darke County

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump.

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a business fire in Darke County Tuesday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported at 7679 Greenville-Celina Road after 9:30 p.m.

C & T Rental is located at this address.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that several fire departments have been called to the scene.

The dispatcher couldn’t provide additional details.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group