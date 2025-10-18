Firefighters come across burning building while heading back to station

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters came across a burning building while heading back to their station in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police and Fire.

The fire was reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street after 1 p.m.

“Res-2 discovered a working fire while returning to quarters,” the department said.

Several fire crews are working to extinguish the flames at the commercial building, according to the department.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

