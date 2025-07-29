Firefighters deliver baby on side of Ohio interstate

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — A pair of firefighters helped deliver a baby on the side of a busy Ohio interstate.

Pepper Pike Firefighters rushed to the scene after a frantic father called Emergency services, saying his wife was in labor and he had to pull over on the side of I-271 near Chagrin, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

When fire responders arrived, they found a mom in the front seat of her car with the baby’s head showing.

“I went up to the car, and we could actually see the baby’s head. So she started crowning already,” said Lieutenant David Tapp.

Lieutenant Tapp was one of the first to arrive on the scene, WOIO-19 reported.

Lieutenant Tapp said he helped induce labor and had the mom push. His partner successfully cut and clamped the cord.

Together, they helped deliver a healthy baby boy.

“Even though it was a nervous scene for all of us, with the baby’s head already showing, we decided it was best to stay there and deliver the kid,” said Lieutenant Tapp.

Lieutenant Tapp told WOIO-19 that in his 30-plus years as a firefighter, this was the first time he had ever delivered a baby in the field.

“It was exciting and nerve-racking at the same time, but it all worked out in the end,” said Lieutenant Tapp.

This was the mom’s second child, according to Lieutenant Tapp.

Lieutenant Tapp told WOIO-19 he was happy to hear the mom and baby are doing well.

“My partner and I said we would never forget this call in our careers. So it is something that is definitely memorable for us,” said Lieutenant Tapp.

