Firefighters extinguish flames at area Skyline Chili restaurant

BUTLER COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Butler County on Monday morning.
The fire was reported in the 900 block of W State Street in Trenton around 7:30 a.m., according to a social media post by the Trenton Fire Department.
Upon arrival, crews found light smoke showing and determined the flames were coming from a fryer.
The fire was quickly extinguished, the post said.
Several fire departments responded to the scene as mutual aid, including Madison Township, St. Clair Township, Monroe, Fairfield Township and Liberty Township.
