Firefighters extinguish flames at area Skyline Chili restaurant

Skyline Chili fire in Trenton Quint 51 and its crew are checking the rooftop vents for any fire extension. (Courtesy of the Trenton Fire Department)
BUTLER COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Butler County on Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of W State Street in Trenton around 7:30 a.m., according to a social media post by the Trenton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke showing and determined the flames were coming from a fryer.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the post said.

Several fire departments responded to the scene as mutual aid, including Madison Township, St. Clair Township, Monroe, Fairfield Township and Liberty Township.

