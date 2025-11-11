Firefighters extinguish flames at area Skyline Chili restaurant

(Courtesy of the Trenton Fire Department)

Quint 51 and its crew are checking the rooftop vents for any fire extension.

BUTLER COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Butler County on Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of W State Street in Trenton around 7:30 a.m., according to a social media post by the Trenton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke showing and determined the flames were coming from a fryer.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the post said.

Several fire departments responded to the scene as mutual aid, including Madison Township, St. Clair Township, Monroe, Fairfield Township and Liberty Township.

