Firefighters extinguish flames at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished flames at a Dayton apartment building Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue at approximately 2:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the second floor of the apartment building.

Crews began searching the building and working to put out the flames.

The dispatch supervisor said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

