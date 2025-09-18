Firefighters extinguish flames at local Bob Evans restaurant

Bob Evans Fire (Courtesy of the Springfield Division of Fire)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a local Bob Evans restaurant on Tuesday.

Springfield fire crews received reports of a fire alarm at the Bob Evans on Tuttle Road around 10:30 a.m., according to a social media post from the Springfield Fire Division.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the staff and customers evacuated the restaurant, which had filled with smoke.

The post indicates that an outside wall was under construction and firefighters found flames hidden inside the void spaces.

“A great deal of overhaul was done to open all the walls up and expose and extinguish the fire, but the fire was brought under control in about 60 minutes,” the post said.

No one was injured in this fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

