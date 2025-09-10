Firefighters extinguish heavy flames at Dayton home

FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched around 10:04 p.m. to the 3000 block of E. Second Street on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damage to the house.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!