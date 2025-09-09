Firefighters extinguish house fire in Dayton

Tuttle Avenue house fire (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood Monday night, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Tuttle Avenue after 9 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police & Fire said crews saw heavy fire coming from the back of the house when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters began searching the house and battling the flames from inside.

The flames were extinguished by the time News Center 7 crews got on scene.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!