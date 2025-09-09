Firefighters extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood Monday night, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Tuttle Avenue after 9 p.m.

Dayton Police & Fire said crews saw heavy fire coming from the back of the house when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters began searching the house and battling the flames from inside.

The flames were extinguished by the time News Center 7 crews got on scene.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

