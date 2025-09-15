Firefighters extinguish large fire at Rumpke Landfill in Ohio

COLERAIN TWP. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Rumpke Landfill in Ohio on Sunday.

The Colerain Township Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. to a fire at Rumpke, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The department wrote in a social media post that the fire was fully contained before 8:20 p.m.

Colerain Township Fire said that they will work with the Hamilton County EPA to monitor air quality.

A Rumpke spokesperson told WCPO that the landfill is still operational for its customers. They can still bring loads to the site.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

