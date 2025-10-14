Firefighters extinguish large garage fire in Dayton

Garage fire Kammer Avenue (Courtesy of Jermaine Blocker)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A garage in Dayton is a total loss after a fire Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the area of Shoop Avenue and Kammer Avenue after 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished a detached garage fire behind a house in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

An iWitness 7 viewer shared a video with News Center 7 showing a large fire near Shoop Avenue and Kammer Avenue.

The video is time-stamped around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.

It captures fire crews arriving on scene moments later.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

