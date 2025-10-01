Firefighters extinguish recycling plant fire in Springfield

Recycling plant fire on Sherman Avenue Photo contributed by Springfield Rescue Division of Fire (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Rescue Division of Fire (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a local recycling plant over the weekend.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded on Saturday, Sept. 27, to reports of a fire at the recycling plant on Sherman Avenue.

Photos show smoke coming from pieces of scrap metal.

Firefighters got the fire under control using master streams, the fire department said.

