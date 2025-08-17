Firefighters extinguish tank fire at Shelby County paving company

SHELBY — Firefighters responded to a tank fire at a paving company in Shelby County on Friday.

Sidney firefighters responded just before 5:45 a.m. to reports of a fire involving a 10,000-gallon liquid asphalt tank at Barrett Paving on Kirkwood Road, according to a Sidney Fire spokesperson.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames coming from a transfer pump located at the bottom of the asphalt tank.

They worked for approximately an hour to extinguish the fire and cool the tank.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but the estimated property loss remains unknown, the spokesperson said.

Crews from Anna, Lockington, Houston, and Port Jefferson fire departments provided mutual aid.

The spokesperson added that the swift response by multiple fire departments ensured that the fire was contained quickly, preventing further damage or injury.

