Firefighters investigating fire in local neighborhood

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department is battling an early morning house fire on Monday.
The call came in around 3:41 a.m. near Livingston Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
