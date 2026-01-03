Firefighters investigating fire near local grocery store

DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating a fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday morning near People’s Market.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Marathon Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

