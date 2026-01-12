Firefighters investigating ‘intentionally’ set fire in apartment stairwell

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that was “intentionally” set at an apartment building on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a call at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue for a small fire in the stairwell, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

A resident of the building said he saw smoke in the hall outside of his apartment door and panicked.

The resident then climbed out a window and went over to an adjacent balcony.

Fire crews stated that the fire was set intentionally and cause $1,000 worth of damage.

