CSX: Train hits unmanned ATV on tracks in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:18 P.M.

An investigation is underway after a train crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded just after 9:05 p.m. to Webster Street near Stop 8 Road on reports of a train crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

News Center 7 contacted CSX Transportation on Saturday night.

A CSX Transportation spokesperson said that around 8:50 p.m., a train hit an unmanned ATV on the tracks in Montgomery County.

They said no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Firefighters responded to a reported train crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just after 9:05 p.m. to Webster Street near Stop 8 Road on reports that a train hit an ATV, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information is available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

