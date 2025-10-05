CSX: Train hits unmanned ATV on tracks in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:18 P.M.
An investigation is underway after a train crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
Firefighters responded just after 9:05 p.m. to Webster Street near Stop 8 Road on reports of a train crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
News Center 7 contacted CSX Transportation on Saturday night.
A CSX Transportation spokesperson said that around 8:50 p.m., a train hit an unmanned ATV on the tracks in Montgomery County.
They said no injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
We will update this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
