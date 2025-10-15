UPDATE: Police, hazmat block off busy intersection in Dayton

Hazmat investigation in Downtown Dayton Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:15 A.M.

Several firefighters and officers are investigating an incident at a busy Dayton intersection.

The Dayton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. on a reported incident at W. Third and Wilkinson Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.

Photos show Dayton Hazmat, AES Ohio, Dayton police, and fire on the scene.

We have a news crew at the scene gathering more information.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

