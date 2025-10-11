Firefighters, officers respond to reported natural gas leak in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — Several firefighters and officers have responded to a reported natural gas leak in a local neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Vandalia officers and firefighters were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive on reports of a natural gas leak, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive is closed.

It is between W. Alkaline Springs and Stonequarry Roads.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

