Firefighters, officers respond to reported natural gas leak in Vandalia neighborhood

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Several firefighters and officers have responded to a reported natural gas leak in a local neighborhood on Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vandalia officers and firefighters were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive on reports of a natural gas leak, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive is closed.

It is between W. Alkaline Springs and Stonequarry Roads.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!