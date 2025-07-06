Firefighters perform ‘tactical burn’ while fighting vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters performed a ‘tactical burn’ while fighting a vacant house fire in Dayton.
Around 6:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 20 block of Great Miami Blvd on reports of a structure fire.
According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, responding crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
The structure was believed to be vacant, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Crews performed a “tactical burn,” allowing the fire to burn through the roof.
The fire did not spread to any other structures, and no injuries were reported, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
