Firefighters perform ‘tactical burn’ while fighting vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters performed a ‘tactical burn’ while fighting a vacant house fire in Dayton.

Around 6:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 20 block of Great Miami Blvd on reports of a structure fire.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, responding crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

The structure was believed to be vacant, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews performed a “tactical burn,” allowing the fire to burn through the roof.

The fire did not spread to any other structures, and no injuries were reported, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

