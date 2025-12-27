Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, 3 adults from fire on Christmas night

CANTON — Firefighters saved several people and two dogs from a fire in Northern Ohio on Christmas night.
Firefighters responded before 11 p.m. to a reported duplex fire in Canton, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
The Canton Firefighters IAFF Local 249 posted three photos on social media.
“Third shift battling a late Christmas shift fire!” they wrote.
The photos show heavy fire coming out of one of the windows. A woman had already evacuated, according to the Canton Fire Department.
Firefighters also removed a man and a woman from a next-door unit, WOIO said.
They also rescued two dogs.
Firefighters said the unit where the fire started sustained heavy damage.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries, but remained on duty, WOIO reported.
The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in estimated damages.
