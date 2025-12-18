Firefighters rescue arborist stuck in tree in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Firefighters rescued an arborist who was stuck in a tree in Riverside on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Riverside Fire Department.

Someone walked into the Riverside Fire Department Station 6, reporting that an arborist was stuck in a tree 35 feet off the ground late Wednesday afternoon.

The arborist was on a property adjacent to the station, which is located on Spinning Road.

The victim had a “significant leg injury” and couldn’t get down with their rigging, according to the post.

Upon arrival, the Battalion Chief immediately requested the appropriate resources to help rescue the arborist.

Several Dayton fire crews also responded to the scene to help.

Firefighters were able to safely remove the arborist from the tree, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

“This is yet another incident where the collaboration between the RFD and our mutual aid partners ensure(s) the best possible outcome for the residents, business, and visitors (of) our great city,” the post said.

