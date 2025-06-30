Firefighters rescue cow trapped in mud along Ohio riverbank

TUSCARAWAS RIVER, Ohio — Firefighters rescued a cow that had gotten stuck in some mud along an Ohio riverbank.

The Canal Fulton - Lawrence Township Fire Department shared on social media that a cow had gotten stuck in the Tuscarawas River on Sunday.

The cow had gotten suck in the mud along the riverbank and could not free itself.

“Using teamwork, specialized rigging, and a whole lot of determination, our crews worked safely and patiently to guide the cow back to solid ground,” the post said.

The cow was uninjured and was safely returned to its owner, according to firefighters.

