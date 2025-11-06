Firefighters respond after grain elevator explosion, fire at Ohio farm

Fire truck Firefighters respond after grain elevator explosion, fire at Ohio farm (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

LICKING COUNTY — Firefighters responded after an explosion inside a grain elevator at an Ohio farm on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monroe Township firefighters in Licking County were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. on reports of a barn fire, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

An explosion inside a grain elevator started a fire at a nearby barn, according to Monroe Township Fire Chief Dudley Wright.

The fire is contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!