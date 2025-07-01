Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Modena Drive on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local veterinary office announces upcoming closure
- Area first responders swim to reach shooting victim under bridge; Juvenile suspect arrested
- Another bear sighting reported in the region; Officials share where it may be going
Responding crews were able to get the fire under control, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group