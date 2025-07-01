Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton

Dayton Fire Department Staff photo
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Modena Drive on reports of a structure fire.

Responding crews were able to get the fire under control, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

This is a developing story.

