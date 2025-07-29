UPDATE: 4 people displaced after early morning apartment fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Four people were displaced after an apartment fire in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to 53 Friendship Circle on reports of a structure fire.

Both the Trotwood Fire Department and the Dayton Fire Department crews responded to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

There were four units in the apartment building; two units were considered a total loss, according to Trotwood Fire Chief Rick Haacke.

Four people have been displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Haacke.

A mother and her 9-month-old were in the unit that initially caught fire, but were able to evacuate safely due to working smoke alarms in the unit.

“Active working smoke detectors alerted them and got them out of the house before anything happened,” Haacke said.

Haacke told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz that smoke alarms were critical in preventing any injuries in this fire due to the time of night.

“Most people would be asleep at this time. They were alerted, they were able to get out and get out safely,” Haacke said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the people who were displaced.

