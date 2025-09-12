Firefighters respond to barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a barn fire in Darke County early Friday.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched around 2:52 a.m. to the 9000 block of State Route 185 on reports of a barn fire, according to a Darke County dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the bar was fully involved.

News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of damage and if anyone was injured.

We will follow this developing story.

