Firefighters respond to barn fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

NEW LEBANON — Multiple firefighters responded to a barn fire in a Montgomery County neighborhood early Thursday.
New Lebanon firefighters were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to the 12000 block of Eagle Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that the barn is fully engulfed.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to update this story.
