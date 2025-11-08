Firefighters respond to camper fire in Miami County

TROY — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Troy early Saturday morning.
Around 5:36 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Atlantic Street on reports of a camper fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
