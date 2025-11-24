Firefighters respond to camper fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., a police officer spotted an RV that was on fire in the 6200 block of West Third Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Trotwood fire crews responded to the scene and are working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

