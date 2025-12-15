Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Kettering early Monday morning.

Around 4:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2870 block of South Dixie Drive on reports of a commercial structure fire, according to a Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

