Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Kettering early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2870 block of South Dixie Drive on reports of a commercial structure fire, according to a Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to cold, icy conditions
- Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says
- Hundreds of trucks across region working to clear, treat roads amid dangerously cold temps
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group