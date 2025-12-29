Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a commercial structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was believed to have been inside the structure at the time the fire started, according to the sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group