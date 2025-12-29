Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a commercial structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police respond to ‘disorderly’ group of over 200 juveniles at indoor trampoline park
- Firefighters respond to structure fire in Riverside
- High winds damage powerlines, trees; Wind Advisory in effect for entire region
No one was believed to have been inside the structure at the time the fire started, according to the sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group