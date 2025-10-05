Firefighters respond to factory fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a factory fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 1:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Franklin Iron and Metal Corp Factory in the 40 block of Sachs Street on reports of a fire.

At this time, it is believed that no one was inside the factory at the time of the fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

