Firefighters respond to fast-food restaurant fire in Greene Co.

Hardee's location with a drive through.

BEAVERCREEK — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a Greene County fast-food restaurant early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek firefighters were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Hardee’s on Colonel Glenn Highway on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group