Firefighters respond to fast-food restaurant fire in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a Greene County fast-food restaurant early Thursday.
Beavercreek firefighters were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Hardee’s on Colonel Glenn Highway on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.
We will continue to update this story.
