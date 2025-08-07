Firefighters respond to fast-food restaurant fire in Greene Co.

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a Greene County fast-food restaurant early Thursday.

Beavercreek firefighters were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Hardee’s on Colonel Glenn Highway on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

