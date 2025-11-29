Firefighters respond to fire in boarded-up structure in Dayton

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a boarded-up structure in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Pritz Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The structure was boarded up when crews arrived on scene, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!