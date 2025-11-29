Firefighters respond to fire in boarded-up structure in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a boarded-up structure in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 2:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Pritz Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The structure was boarded up when crews arrived on scene, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
