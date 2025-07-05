Firefighters respond to house fire in Champaign County

Fire Truck (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Champaign County early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lippincott Road on reports of a house fire.

A Champaign County Dispatcher confirmed that everyone was able to get out of the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

