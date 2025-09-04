Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 7:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded to a one-story house with fire extended into the attic.

They added that multiple crews are at the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

