Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 7:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- $100K Powerball ticket sold in Miami Valley; jackpot continues to grow
- Local city warns of invasive pests causing damage to plants
- All lanes open after semi fire on I-70 WB in Montgomery Co.
Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded to a one-story house with fire extended into the attic.
They added that multiple crews are at the scene.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group